Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 136,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 92,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Intuit by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $455.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

