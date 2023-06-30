Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $334.36

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $334.36 and last traded at $334.18, with a volume of 191367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $330.02.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

The company has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.28.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

