Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $160.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
