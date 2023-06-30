Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

