IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report on Friday, May 19th.

IQEPF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

