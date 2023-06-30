Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

IRWD stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,637,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 946,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

