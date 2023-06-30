Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

IRWD stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Insider Activity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

