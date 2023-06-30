iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TCP Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

