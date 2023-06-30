iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,923,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 209,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 197,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.