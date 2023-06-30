iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,760 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000.

ESGU stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

