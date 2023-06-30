iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 454.8% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance
WOOD opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $199.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.
