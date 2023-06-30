iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCVFree Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 24,574 shares.The stock last traded at $62.47 and had previously closed at $62.72.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143,541 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,836,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

