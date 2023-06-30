iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 24,574 shares.The stock last traded at $62.47 and had previously closed at $62.72.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143,541 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,836,000.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

