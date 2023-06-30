iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 24,574 shares.The stock last traded at $62.47 and had previously closed at $62.72.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.