iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.