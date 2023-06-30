iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $186.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

