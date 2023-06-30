iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

