IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.10.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $71,537,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 203.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,829 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 16,488.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,316,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,337 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

