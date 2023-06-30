Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $26.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Price Performance

MANU stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Manchester United by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Manchester United by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

