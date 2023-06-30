KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

