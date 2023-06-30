KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.0 %

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,063,341 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.