Landmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 218.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

