Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,655,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,235,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.