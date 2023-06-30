Lennar Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Shares of LEN stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34. Lennar has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

