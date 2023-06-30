Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

MRK stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

