Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.68 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

