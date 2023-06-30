Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

