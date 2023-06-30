LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $24,042.48 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) insider Anisha Patel-Dunn sold 2,602 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $24,042.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LFST stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

