LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.37 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
