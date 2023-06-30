LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.37 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.