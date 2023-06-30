Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) PT Lowered to $146.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNN. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Stock Down 7.2 %

LNN stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lindsay by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lindsay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

