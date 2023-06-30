Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 4.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.49. 1,258,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,136,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 205.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

