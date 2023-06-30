Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

