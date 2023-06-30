Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CFO James Clavijo Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) CFO James Clavijo sold 5,000 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $17,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,033.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Clavijo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, James Clavijo sold 8,532 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,691.36.

Longeveron Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LGVN opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Longeveron Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,765.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Longeveron in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Longeveron by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

