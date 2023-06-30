Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE) Insider Michael Ye Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Free Report) insider Michael Ye acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$21,525.00 ($14,350.00).

Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Michael Ye purchased 582 shares of Love Group Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$43.07 ($28.71).

On Monday, May 22nd, Michael Ye acquired 3,489 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$226.79 ($151.19).

Love Group Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Love Group Global

Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Asia and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; and member events, as well as operates lounge business.

