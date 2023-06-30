Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.82 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

