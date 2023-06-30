Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$14.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.19 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7858232 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

