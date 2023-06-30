Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to Outperform at Hovde Group

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAIN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

