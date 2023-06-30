Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

