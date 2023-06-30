Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Moody’s by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 245,847 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 210,776 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.46. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

