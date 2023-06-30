Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 125,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,046,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 530,139 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,888,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 359,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,043,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.