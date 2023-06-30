McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.78 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

