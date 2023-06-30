McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.89% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $197,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.78 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

