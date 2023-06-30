Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 297 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PNC opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

