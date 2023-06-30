Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 175 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock valued at $134,006,991. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.