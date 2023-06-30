Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.