Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.