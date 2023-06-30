Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

