Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.