Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

