Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 2.7 %

ACRE opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.53 million, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 942.86%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

