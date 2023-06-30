Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

