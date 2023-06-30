Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 588 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,261,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CEQP stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

